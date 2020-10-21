McKinley (groin) was held out of Wednesday's practice session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 2017 first-round draft choice got out to an effective start to the season with seven QB hits and a sack between Weeks 1 and 2, but a lingering groin issue has now held McKinley out for three of Atlanta's past four games. Injury woes are unfortunately nothing new for the 24-year-old pass rusher, as he dealt with repeated shoulder issues over his first three years in the NFL. Injury concerns could have been a primary reason for why the Falcons declined to pick up McKinley's fifth-year option in April, but if he can return in short order and reinvigorate his season, the UCLA product could hold value on the open market.
