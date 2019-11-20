Play

McKinley (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley exited this past Sunday's win over the Panthers to tend to a shoulder issue, but he returned after a short stint on the sidelines. The 2017 first-round still was held to a season-low 26 defensive snaps, and he's feeling the effects of the injury now. His status for Week 12's matchup against the Buccaneers is uncertain.

