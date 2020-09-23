McKinley (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley left Sunday's loss to the Cowboys due to a groin injury, but coach Dan Quinn downplayed the severity of his issue after the contest. Still, it remains be seen whether the fourth-year pro will manage to return against the Bears in Week 3. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and Allen Bailey stand to handle increased rotational roles in the event that McKinley is forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Injury shouldn't be serious•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Questionable to return•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Kicks off contract year with sack•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Puts in limited Sunday session•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Lighter going into year four•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Entering contract year•