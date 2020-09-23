McKinley (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley left Sunday's loss to the Cowboys due to a groin injury, but coach Dan Quinn downplayed the severity of his issue after the contest. Still, it remains be seen whether the fourth-year pro will manage to return against the Bears in Week 3. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and Allen Bailey stand to handle increased rotational roles in the event that McKinley is forced to miss any time.

More News