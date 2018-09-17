McKinley is nursing a groin injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McKinley has been no stranger to nagging injuries over the early course of his career having dealt with shoulder and arm issues already this year. The 2017 first-round pick has demonstrated a sense of toughness with his ability to play through lingering ailments, but it's too early to tell whether this groin injury will keep him out of Week 3 action. The nature of groin injuries can be tricky, but McKinley's practice report this week should provide a clear idea on where he stands.

More News
Our Latest Stories