Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Nursing groin injury
McKinley is nursing a groin injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McKinley has been no stranger to nagging injuries over the early course of his career having dealt with shoulder and arm issues already this year. The 2017 first-round pick has demonstrated a sense of toughness with his ability to play through lingering ailments, but it's too early to tell whether this groin injury will keep him out of Week 3 action. The nature of groin injuries can be tricky, but McKinley's practice report this week should provide a clear idea on where he stands.
