McKinley (shoulder) is active for Atlanta's Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers.

McKinley suffered the injury in the team's Week 11 contest and did not log any practice time this week. Despite that, he'll be ready to go Week 12 and will be looking to record a sack for the second straight game.

