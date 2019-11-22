Play

McKinley (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley is nursing a shoulder injury sustained during the second quarter of Week 11's win over the Panthers, during which he managed to retake the field after halftime. He kicked off the week with back-to-back absences from practice, however, making it unclear whether he'll manage to play through the issue against the Buccaneers on Sunday. With Adrian Clayborn (groin) also nursing an injury, Allen Bailey could play an increased role on defense if McKinley were forced to miss any time.

