McKinley (groin) will not suit up for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

An Atlanta defense that entered 2018 with great hope for success has been severely depleted by injury just two weeks into the regular season. The Falcons are now without their two Pro Bowl defenders -- Deion Jones (foot) and Keanu Neal (knee) -- as well as perhaps the team's most talented pass-rusher in McKinley (second on the team in sacks last year behind Adrian Clayborn, who signed with New England over the offseason). With key players missing at every level, it will take an incredibly inspired performance for this Falcons defense to be able to hang in there against an ultra-talented Saints offense.