Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Optimistic to return Week 4
Head coach Dan Quinn said that among Atlanta's banged-up players, McKinley (groin) is the most likely to be activated for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports. "I would probably say Takk (McKinley) is the closest of the three, "Quinn said Monday. "I'd probably say in (this) order: Takk and then Devonta Freeman and then Derrick Shelby."
The Falcons are ready for some positive injury-related news, and McKinley having a strong shot to start in Week 4 is exactly what the doctor ordered. Getting McKinley back in the lineup would be a huge boost for Atlanta's pass rush, which currently has the fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL (five). A tall task awaits the Falcons' front seven in Week 4, as Cincinnati's revamped offensive line has surrendered just four sacks in 2018 (only Detroit has allowed fewer sacks this season).
