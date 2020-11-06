McKinley (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver.
The 25-year-old continues to nurse the groin injury and will sit out Sunday's contest ahead of the Week 10 bye. McKinley is also facing potential discipline from the team for his public comments on not being traded ahead of the trade deadline, but it remains to be seen if the team is considering any type of suspension or benching.
