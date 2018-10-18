McKinley is one of a group of four Falcons defenders -- including Grady Jarrett (ankle), Jack Crawford and Vic Beasley -- that when on the field together help hold opponents to 4.0 yards per pass play, which would rank first in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

It's somewhat of a far-reaching stat, but the recognition of this trend showing the effectiveness of having McKinley, Jarrett, Crawford and Beasley on the field simultaneously may motivate Dan Quinn to dial up more packages with this combination. Following an electrifying start to the season, McKinley himself has cooled off over the past two weeks. The second-year man tallied 4.5 sacks and six tackles over his first three appearances of the year, but has no sacks and just two tackles in games against the Buccaneers and Steelers since. McKinley has an opportunity to heat up against the Giants in a Week 7 Monday Night matchup, facing a swiss cheese-like offensive line that is tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed in 2018.