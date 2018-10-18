Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Part of dominant quartet
McKinley is one of a group of four Falcons defenders -- including Grady Jarrett (ankle), Jack Crawford and Vic Beasley -- that when on the field together help hold opponents to 4.0 yards per pass play, which would rank first in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.
It's somewhat of a far-reaching stat, but the recognition of this trend showing the effectiveness of having McKinley, Jarrett, Crawford and Beasley on the field simultaneously may motivate Dan Quinn to dial up more packages with this combination. Following an electrifying start to the season, McKinley himself has cooled off over the past two weeks. The second-year man tallied 4.5 sacks and six tackles over his first three appearances of the year, but has no sacks and just two tackles in games against the Buccaneers and Steelers since. McKinley has an opportunity to heat up against the Giants in a Week 7 Monday Night matchup, facing a swiss cheese-like offensive line that is tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed in 2018.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to field Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Developing into quarterback nightmare•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Three sacks in loss•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...