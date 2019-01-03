McKinley had one sack Sunday, his only tackle during the Falcons' 34-32 win against Tampa Bay.

McKinley has flown under the radar as one of the NFL's lesser-known pocket disruptors, having recorded 13 sacks on 1,119 defensive snaps since entering the league in 2017. He averages one sack every 86.1 plays, a pace that rivals those of rising young pass rushers Myles Garrett (74.6) and Yannick Ngaokoue (71.3) since the start of last season. Heading into his third year, McKinley will continue to be a crucial component to a Falcons defense that struggled in getting after the quarterback in 2018 with just 37 sacks as a unit (eighth-fewest).