McKinley posted two tackles (both solo), including a sack in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Panthers.

McKinley has now posted a sack in each of Falcons' first two games, putting him on pace to easily best his 6.0 sacks from his rookie campaign last season. Looking ahead, McKinley and the Falcons gear up for a second straight divisional game in Atlanta as they host the Saints in Week 3.

