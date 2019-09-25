Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Practices in limited fashion
McKinley (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
McKinley left this past Sunday's game versus the Colts early with a knee injury and didn't return. Being able to get onto the practice field in some capacity this early is a positive sign, but he'll need to keep progressing ahead of Sunday's game versus the Titans. The third-year pro has gotten off to a slow start with just 0.5 sacks through the first three contests, which will need to turn around quickly to match last year's seven-sack total.
