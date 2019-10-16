McKinley (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley suffered a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but he already appears to have put the issue behind him. Barring any setbacks, McKinley is on track to draw his usual start against the Rams in Week 7.

