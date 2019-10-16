Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Practices without limitations
McKinley (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley suffered a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but he already appears to have put the issue behind him. Barring any setbacks, McKinley is on track to draw his usual start against the Rams in Week 7.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers groin injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suiting up versus Titans•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Exits with knee issue•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Comes up with turnover•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Doing well after mental evaluation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...