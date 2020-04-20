Coach Dan Quinn expects McKinley (shoulder) to make a full recovery from January surgery before the start of the 2020 season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley was placed on injured reserve in mid-December, missing the final two games of his third pro season and finishing the year with a career-low 3.5 sacks. He did have seven tackles for loss and 13 QB hits, but it was nonetheless disappointing production from the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old pass rusher should have a starting job in 2020, bookending prized offseason acquisition Dante Fowler.