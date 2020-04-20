Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Progressing from shoulder surgery
Coach Dan Quinn expects McKinley (shoulder) to make a full recovery from January surgery before the start of the 2020 season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley was placed on injured reserve in mid-December, missing the final two games of his third pro season and finishing the year with a career-low 3.5 sacks. He did have seven tackles for loss and 13 QB hits, but it was nonetheless disappointing production from the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old pass rusher should have a starting job in 2020, bookending prized offseason acquisition Dante Fowler.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: May need surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Placed on IR•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Racks up two sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Ryan Wilson of the Pick Six Podcast to break down this week's NFL...
-
AJ Dillon prospect profile
AJ Dillon is big, fast and productive, but how well does he fit the modern NFL?
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Superflex Mock Draft Exit Survey
With an eye on the future, our latest dynasty superflex mock draft forced drafters to prioritize...