McKinley took part in individual work, but sat out team drills during Sunday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old's restricted workload does not appear directly related to a recent injury, but the decision is instead said to be a concerted effort to keep McKinley fresh coming off of his January shoulder surgery. McKinley is a key component to the Falcons' hopes of improving upon a 31st-place finish in team sacks, which may have led to the coaching staff's decision. He now joins Todd Gurley and Alex Mack as veterans who have so far had their workloads occasionally limited in camp for the purposes of "workload management."