McKinley (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
McKinley is the only name on Atlanta's injury report, as the team has largely healed up. If McKinley can't go, Allen Bailey should see an increase in playing time along Atlanta's defensive line.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Won't face Vikings•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Held back during practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Good to go Week 5•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Starts week with limited practice•