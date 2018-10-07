McKinley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers with a cramping issue, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Luckily for McKinley, cramping injuries aren't typically going to keep a player sidelined for too long. Even if McKinley can't get back to the field during Sunday's tilt, it's expected that he'll be ready for next week's practice sessions.

