McKinley (groin) limped off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys and his return is questionable, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

McKinley had been looking like a man on a mission through the first four and a half quarters of 2020, registering seven QB hits and one sack after the Falcons turned down the edge rusher's fifth-year option in April. Early in Week 2 he pulled up while rushing Dak Prescott, and he has yet to reappear on the field. If the 24-year-old is unable to return Week 2, veteran defensive end Allen Bailey will see an uptick in usage.