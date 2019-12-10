Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Racks up two sacks
McKinley tallied five total tackles and two sacks during Sunday's 40-20 win against the Panthers.
The 24-year-old edge rusher accounted for 15 sacks across his first 33 career regular and postseason games, but through Week 9 of this year had managed just half a sack. McKinley has picked up his production substantially thus far in the latter half of 2019, logging three sacks, four QB hits and three tackles for loss over the past four weeks. He and the Falcons' pass-rush face more of a challenge in Week 15, however, going up against a 49ers offensive line that is tied for 11th best in the NFL with just 27 sacks allowed.
