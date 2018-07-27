McKinley was a full participant for the Falcons' first day of training camp Friday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Following an arduous winter and spring of rehabilitation from February shoulder surgery, McKinley is ready to roll for the start of training camp, proclaiming "it's hunting season" when speaking to the media Friday. McKinley was limited to individual drills during OTAs and minicamp, but his status has improved since the team's last practice in June and he is now fully healthy. The 22-year-old is projected to be the team's Week 1 starting defensive end opposite Vic Beasley, providing Atlanta with an intimidating one-two punch coming off the edge for the foreseeable future -- the team will need to be relentless in the pass rush facing Drew Brees and Cam Newton a collective four times per year.