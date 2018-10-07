Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to field Sunday
McKinley (undisclosed) has returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
McKinley temporarily exited the Week 5 matchup due to cramping issues, but has returned to the field. Expect an update on the defensive end's health after the conclusion of Sunday's game.
