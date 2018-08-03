McKinley partook in positional drills with the defensive linemen at the beginning of Friday's practice session, but worked off on a side field with a trainer once team drills began, Wendy Adams of 92.9 "The Game" reports.

Now active for consecutive days of practice, head coach Dan Quinn believes McKinley is taking positive strides towards getting back on the field full-time. "He is back doing individual work," Quinn said of the second-year defensive end Thursday, "I would say he is close." It has been reported that McKinley's bruised shoulder is unrelated to previous injuries, but one can't help but wonder whether the 22-year-old returned to team activities prematurely coming off February surgery. Atlanta has exactly one week until their first preseason opener against the Jets -- McKinley certainly won't see more than one or two defensive drives, but in all likelihood he will not suit up for that matchup at MetLife Stadium.