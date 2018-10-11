McKinley (undisclosed) avoided Wednesday's injury report, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley's absence from the injury report bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. The second-year vet has dealt with some minor injuries through the early portion of the season but has been extremely productive when on the field. Entering Week 5, McKinley led all pass rushers with a Sack Rate of 6.1 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories