Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to practice
McKinley (undisclosed) avoided Wednesday's injury report, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley's absence from the injury report bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. The second-year vet has dealt with some minor injuries through the early portion of the season but has been extremely productive when on the field. Entering Week 5, McKinley led all pass rushers with a Sack Rate of 6.1 percent.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to field Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Developing into quarterback nightmare•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Three sacks in loss•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Will play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...