Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Set to miss start of training camp
McKinley (shoulder) is scheduled to sit out the early portions of training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McKinley, who underwent shoulder surgery in early March, is not quite ready to make his debut in practice with the Falcons after being picked 26th overall in this year's draft. He's still on pace to be available for Week 1 of the regular season, but his chances of starting at outside linebacker right away could take a hit if his recovery keeps him sidelined until the latter stages of camp. In the meantime, Duke Riley, De'Vondre Campbell and Josh Keyes may see additional reps during McKinley's absence from practice.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...
-
Ranking the Vikings in Fantasy
The Vikings running back situation is as messy as any in the league. Heath Cummings tries to...
-
Projecting Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder took a step forward in 2016, but an increased role should lead to career-highs...
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...