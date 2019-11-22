Play

McKinley (shoulder) was unable to participate during Thursday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old edge rusher had accumulated 13 sacks in 31 career regular-season contests coming into 2019, but through Week 10 of this year he had just half a sack on 446 defensive snaps. Sunday against the Panthers, McKinley took down Kyle Allen on a third-down play to force a Carolina punt -- and subsequent Kenjon Barner return for touchdown -- but he was injured while recording the sack and had to be evaluated by trainers. McKinley was able to return after halftime Sunday, but a second consecutive missed practice Thursday makes his status a noteworthy one to watch for on the final injury report.

