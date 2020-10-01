McKinley (groin) did not practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
McKinley also missed practice all of last week before being declared inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Unless he's able to take a significant step forward, it looks as though the starting defensive end is trending in the wrong direction for Week 4.
