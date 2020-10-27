McKinley (groin) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 24-year-old has been battling the groin injury for most of the season and has already missed three games, though he did play 22 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Lions. McKinley may have a tough time getting ready on a short week for Thursday's contest at Carolina.
