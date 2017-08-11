Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Sits out preseason opener
McKinley (shoulder) did not take the field during Thursday's loss to the Dolphins, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McKinley, the Falcons' 2017 first-round pick, has been limited during training camp thus far. He was originally expected to be unavailable all together, so his potential work in the team's next exhibition contest seems positive going forward. The UCLA product projects to battle for a starting spot at outside linebacker when he returns to full health.
