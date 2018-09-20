McKinley (groin) did not participate in Falcons team practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Through the first two games of the season, McKinley is demonstrating exactly why Atlanta deemed him worthy of the No. 26 overall selection in the 2017 Draft -- recording a sack in each of the team's games. Despite being involved as a rotational player during his rookie season (13th on the team in defensive snaps with 401), the UCLA standout was able to rack up eight sacks across 18 combined regular season and postseason games. He's dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the early portion of his career, but this groin ailment is a recent development that came to light shortly after the Falcons picked up the first win of the season against Carolina on Sunday.

