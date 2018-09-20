Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Sits out Thursday's practice
McKinley (groin) did not participate in Falcons team practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Through the first two games of the season, McKinley is demonstrating exactly why Atlanta deemed him worthy of the No. 26 overall selection in the 2017 Draft -- recording a sack in each of the team's games. Despite being involved as a rotational player during his rookie season (13th on the team in defensive snaps with 401), the UCLA standout was able to rack up eight sacks across 18 combined regular season and postseason games. He's dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the early portion of his career, but this groin ailment is a recent development that came to light shortly after the Falcons picked up the first win of the season against Carolina on Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Considered day-to-day•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Nursing groin injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Posts another sack Week 2•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Logs sack in Week 1•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Active for Week 1 of preseason•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Listed as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.