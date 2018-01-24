McKinley recorded 20 tackles (15 solo), six sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed across 16 games in 2017.

The rookie made his presence felt throughout the season on Atlanta's defense, recording the second-most sacks on the team. Like any rookie, there is room to grow for McKinley, as he will use a full offseason to get better accustomed to Atlanta's schemes. The Falcons boast a ton of talent at defensive end, with Adrian Clayborn serving as the only free agent this offseason. Still, McKinley could be due for an expanded role in his sophomore campaign.