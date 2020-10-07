McKinley (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
McKinley has missed the last two games with this groin injury. The 2017 first-rounder will hope to heal up in time for Sunday's home game against the Panthers.
