Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Successful shoulder surgery
According to his personal Twitter account, McKinley (shoulder) underwent successful shoulder surgery Thursday.
It's the second year in a row McKinley has undergone shoulder surgery, as he will now focus on returning to full strength in time for the offseason program. McKinley played 401 defensive snaps across 16 regular season games in 2017.
