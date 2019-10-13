Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers groin injury
McKinley was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a groin injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
McKinley didn't return to this contest. His practice status will likely be monitored this week ahead of Week 7's game against the Rams. If he's unable to go, expect either Adrian Clayborn or Allen Bailey to start at defensive end.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suiting up versus Titans•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Exits with knee issue•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Comes up with turnover•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Doing well after mental evaluation•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoing mental evaluation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...