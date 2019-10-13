McKinley was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a groin injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

McKinley didn't return to this contest. His practice status will likely be monitored this week ahead of Week 7's game against the Rams. If he's unable to go, expect either Adrian Clayborn or Allen Bailey to start at defensive end.

