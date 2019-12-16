McKinley (shoulder) won't play in the final two games of the year, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The 2017 first-round pick left early from Week 15's win over the 49ers, and coach Dan Quinn has decided to shut him down for the season. McKinley finishes the season with 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and he may be placed on IR to free up a roster spot over the last two weeks.