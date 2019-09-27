McKinley (knee) is not listed on Friday's injury report and will play Sunday against Tennessee, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley appears to have successfully shaken the knee injury he picked up last Sunday versus the Colts. The 2017 first-round pick has just 0.5 sacks through three games thus far, so he'll look to pick up some momentum against the Titans. McKinley could have success in that regard, given that Marcus Mariota was sacked nine times by the Jaguars in Week 3.