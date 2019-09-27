Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suiting up versus Titans
McKinley (knee) is not listed on Friday's injury report and will play Sunday against Tennessee, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley appears to have successfully shaken the knee injury he picked up last Sunday versus the Colts. The 2017 first-round pick has just 0.5 sacks through three games thus far, so he'll look to pick up some momentum against the Titans. McKinley could have success in that regard, given that Marcus Mariota was sacked nine times by the Jaguars in Week 3.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Exits with knee issue•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Comes up with turnover•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Doing well after mental evaluation•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoing mental evaluation•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Picks up sack in Sunday's finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...