McKinley recorded three tackles and three sacks during Sunday's 37-36 loss to the Bengals.

McKinley now has five sacks throughout the first four games of the regular season. The 2017 first-rounder's performance was a highlight for Atlanta's defense, which was otherwise mostly unable to contain the Bengal's offense. McKinley will like up opposite Vic Beasley again in Week 5, and should be primed for another solid performance.