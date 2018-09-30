Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Three sacks in loss
McKinley recorded three tackles and three sacks during Sunday's 37-36 loss to the Bengals.
McKinley now has five sacks throughout the first four games of the regular season. The 2017 first-rounder's performance was a highlight for Atlanta's defense, which was otherwise mostly unable to contain the Bengal's offense. McKinley will like up opposite Vic Beasley again in Week 5, and should be primed for another solid performance.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Will play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Back at practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Optimistic to return Week 4•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Officially ruled out for Week 3•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Considered day-to-day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....