Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Ties career high in tackles
McKinley logged two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
McKinley briefly departed the game with a shoulder injury but was able to return. He ended up seeing about half his usual allotment of snaps as a result, playing just 26. The 23-year-old also tied his career-highs in tackles (22) and solo tackles (15) with the effort, but with just 1.5 sacks on the year is well off the pace of the previous two seasons, when he ended up with at least six.
