Play

McKinley (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2017 first-round pick suffered the shoulder injury during last week's game and didn't log any practice time this week. If he's healthy enough to suit up, McKinley will be looking to notch his second consecutive game with a sack. Official word on McKinley's availability will arrive around an hour and a half before kickoff when inactives are released.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories