McKinley (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
McKinley had a strong start to the season, posting seven tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup through two contests. When he exited early in Week 2, both Allen Bailey and Steven Means logged hefty workloads and are expected to operate in similar roles Sunday.
