McKinley underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This is McKinley second shoulder surgery, and he had a procedure in the spring before he was drafted 26th overall by the Falcons in 2017 as well. The 24-year-old defensive end posted a career-high 29 tackles over 14 games in 2019, and he added 3.5 sacks. McKinley is expected to be ready by training camp, but it's unclear if he'll miss any of the offseason program.

