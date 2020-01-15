Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoes shoulder surgery
McKinley underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This is McKinley second shoulder surgery, and he had a procedure in the spring before he was drafted 26th overall by the Falcons in 2017 as well. The 24-year-old defensive end posted a career-high 29 tackles over 14 games in 2019, and he added 3.5 sacks. McKinley is expected to be ready by training camp, but it's unclear if he'll miss any of the offseason program.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: May need surgery•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Placed on IR•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Racks up two sacks•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: All set for TNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.