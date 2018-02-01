Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoes surgery
McKinley underwent surgery Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The nature of the procedure is unknown, but McKinley underwent shoulder surgery last March in the midst of the predraft process. The Falcons' subsequent first-round selection, he proceeded to play in every game as a rookie, playing 38 percent of the defensive snaps en route to the second-most sacks (six) on the team. Because he's taking care of the issue in early February, he likely will be fine by the time the offseason program starts in mid-April.
