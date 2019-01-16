Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Undergoing mental evaluation
McKinley was detained by Los Angeles police on Tuesday after his friend grew concerned for his well being and called 911, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It was reported that McKinley cooperated and left with police without being booked for any sort of crime.
McKinley's status remains unclear, as it was reported that he was spending time at a Los Angeles hotel when his friend became concerned and called local police. In a statement released Tuesday, head coach Dan Quinn reflected on the situation by saying, "Any time a situation occurs that (could be) related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist (McKinley) as our players' mental and physical well being are always our top priority."
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Picks up sack in Sunday's finale•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Formidable defensive showing Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Another sack Monday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Making impact as pass rusher•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Returns to field Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...