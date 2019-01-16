McKinley was detained by Los Angeles police on Tuesday after his friend grew concerned for his well being and called 911, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It was reported that McKinley cooperated and left with police without being booked for any sort of crime.

McKinley's status remains unclear, as it was reported that he was spending time at a Los Angeles hotel when his friend became concerned and called local police. In a statement released Tuesday, head coach Dan Quinn reflected on the situation by saying, "Any time a situation occurs that (could be) related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist (McKinley) as our players' mental and physical well being are always our top priority."