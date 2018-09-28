Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Will play Sunday
McKinley will play during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Will McFadden of the Falcon's official site reports.
McKinley's availability is great news for a Falcons defensive front in dire need of a boost. The 2017 first-rounder logged a sack in each of Atlanta's first two games before missing Week 3's tilt due to a groin injury. Expect McKinley to suit up opposite Vic Beasley in Week 4.
