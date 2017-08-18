Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Will play Sunday
McKinley (shoulder) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Steelers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McKinley has slowly increased his practice reps and is apparently ready to go for the Falcons' second preseason game Sunday. The Falcons' 2017 first-round pick is expected to shore up their defensive front, and could possibly push for a starting role.
