McKinley (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Packers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
McKinley will watch from the sidelines for a second straight week. In Week 3, Steven Means was the only Falcons defensive end to log more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps, so expect a similar rotation among Means, Dante Fowler, Allen Bailey and Charles Harris until McKinley returns.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Sits out practice with groin injury•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Listed as DNP all week•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Injury shouldn't be serious•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Questionable to return•