McKinley (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Packers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley will watch from the sidelines for a second straight week. In Week 3, Steven Means was the only Falcons defensive end to log more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps, so expect a similar rotation among Means, Dante Fowler, Allen Bailey and Charles Harris until McKinley returns.