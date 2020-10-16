McKinley (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
McKinley began the week with back-to-back limited practices, but he was held out entirely during Friday's session, which could hint at a setback. As long as McKinley is unable to take the field, Allen Bailey and Steven Means will continue seeing increased opportunities on defense.
More News
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Held back during practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Good to go Week 5•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Will sit out Monday•
-
Falcons' Takkarist McKinley: Sits out practice with groin injury•