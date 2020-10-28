McKinley (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

McKinley has been bothered by the groin all season, dressing for just four games to date. With trade rumors also swirling around the 2017 first-round pick, it's possible the Falcons are making sure his injury doesn't get any worse prior to any potential trade. If McKinley doesn't get moved, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 9 against the Broncos.