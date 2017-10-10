Falcons' Taniela Tupou: Re-signs with Atlanta
The Falcons signed Tupou off their practice squad Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Tupou will assume the roster spot of defensive end Jack Crawford (biceps), who was placed on injured reserve last week. The 24-year-old defensive tackle, who previously attended training camp with the Falcons before being cut in September, is expected to serve as the primary backup to Dontari Poe.
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...