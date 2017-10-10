Play

The Falcons signed Tupou off their practice squad Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Tupou will assume the roster spot of defensive end Jack Crawford (biceps), who was placed on injured reserve last week. The 24-year-old defensive tackle, who previously attended training camp with the Falcons before being cut in September, is expected to serve as the primary backup to Dontari Poe.

