The Falcons re-signed Graham (pectoral) to a one-year deal Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Graham missed the final seven games of the Falcons' 2024 campaign due to a pectoral injury, but his re-signing Monday suggests he's now recovered from the issue. The 26-year-old from Texas has served as one of Atlanta's top rotational defensive ends since entering the league in 2021, having recorded 84 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over 39 appearances. With Graham staying in Atlanta, he's expected to play a similar role in 2025.